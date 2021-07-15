TTPD: Man shot in car, seriously wounded in Texarkana

Texarkana police are investigating a shooting late Thursday morning outside an auto body shop on West 3rd Street that left the victim seriously wounded.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Texarkana late Thursday morning that left the victim seriously wounded.

According to authorities, it happened around 10:30 a.m. outside an auto body shop at West 3rd and Brown Street in Texarkana. Police say a man walked up to the victim sitting in a car and shot him.

The victim was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital.

There is no suspect in custody and no description has been released. Police say they are looking for witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.