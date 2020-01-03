TTPD: Man wanted for fleeing officers busted in lie by surveillance video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- Texarkana police are looking for a man they say tried to cover up his involvement in a high-speed chase with an elaborate story, only to have his alibi busted by surveillance video.

According to a Facebook post, on Dec. 28, officers received a call around 2:00 a.m. of a suspicious person who had been sitting in a silver car in front of a convenience store on Summerhill Road for over an hour.

Upon arrival, officers say Le’Derek Ivery was found passed out in the driver’s seat.

TTPD say they started knocking on the window trying to wake him up, he stirred, looked up at them, and proceeded to start tapping back on the window at officers. Officers then asked Ivery to step out of his vehicle and he put the car in drive and sped out of the parking lot, hitting a trash can in the process.

According to TTPD, officers chased Ivery as he headed toward Arkansas on Interstate 30, but broke the pursuit off because of his speed and how dangerous he was driving. Officers say they let other agencies along the Interstate know about the pursuit, and it was just a few minutes later that a Hempstead County deputy found the car abandoned at about the 22-mile marker on Interstate 30.

The suspect was not found in the car but officers found his identification card inside.

According to the Facebook post, shortly after that, Texarkana Arkansas police got a call from Ivery where he wanted to report his car stolen. He said that his mother had called him and woke him up from a sound sleep to tell him that his car had been involved in a pursuit. Ivery also said that it couldn’t possibly have been him driving the car because he’d been home in bed since 10:00 the night before.

TTPD says they were immediately suspicious of his story but had to give him the benefit of the doubt until officers took a look at the surveillance video at the store the next day. It showed Ivery coming inside to make a purchase before he went back outside and passed out in the car.

If you have any information on Ivery’s whereabouts call 903-798-3116.