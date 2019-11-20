TTPD: Pastor wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana, Texas police say a local pastor wanted on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child turned himself in, Tuesday night.

Police say the arrest of 56-year-old Wesley Logan, of Texarkana, Texas came as the result of an investigation that started when the victim came forward in November.

The alleged abuse began when the victim, who is now an adult, was 12 years old and continued on a regular basis for several years.

Logan is a pastor at a church in Texarkana, Arkansas and since the investigation began earlier this month, investigators have received information that leads them to believe there are other young women who have been similarly victimized by Logan.

Logan is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $100,000. According to the release, the judge also set bond conditions that Logan must maintain once he is released. He is to be under house arrest, have no contact with the victim, no new arrests, wear an ankle monitor, and report weekly to authorities.

If you have information about this case or have been the victim of sexual abuse by Logan call TTPD at 903-798-3116

