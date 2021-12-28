Texarkana man wanted for kidnapping, holding woman hostage in custody

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man who was wanted for allegedly kidnapping and holding a woman hostage for three days is now in custody.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jabori Robinson around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the victim originally accepted a ride from Robinson on December 17 after he offered to take her to her home in Ashdown, but instead took her to a house on Capp Street and refused to let her leave. The victim says he assaulted her for three days.

The victim was finally able to escape on December 20 and flagged down a passing driver on South Lake Drive, who then called 911.