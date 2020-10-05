TTPD seeks help finding hit-and-run driver who left victim bleeding in the street

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department are looking for a suspect who drove off after striking a 51-year-old man riding a motorized bicycle Sunday afternoon in Texarkana.

Just after noon Sunday, TTPD officers responded to reports of a crash involving a bicycle in the 3800 block Magnolia Street.

When they arrived, officers found the seriously-injured victim laying in the street. Witnesses said an older red two-door Honda car struck the victim and left the scene without stopping.

LifeNet Ambulance transported the victim to Wadley Regional Hospital for medical treatment, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. He suffered broken bones and numerous lacerations as a result of the crash.

Traffic investigators determined the victim was riding his bicycle south on Magnolia Street when the red Honda turned left from West 38th Street at a high rate of speed.

Apparently, the driver apparently overcorrected during the turn, crossed into the southbound lane of Magnolia and into the path of the bicycle.

During the crash, the victim was thrown into the windshield of the Honda before rolling off the vehicle and onto the street. The driver of the Honda was last seen heading toward North Stateline Avenue.

Investigators are requesting help locating the red Honda and identifying the driver. The vehicle should have fresh damage on the driver’s side front, hood, and windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

