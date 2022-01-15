TTPD seeks man who allegedly rammed girlfriend’s car, shot passenger in jealous fit of rage

Princeston Crawford is wanted by Texarkana Texas police on charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct. Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts should call Texarkana Texas police immediately. (Photo courtesy Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police are seeking a man who allegedly shot a man and rammed his girlfriend’s car Friday afternoon.

TTPD officers say around 5 p.m. Friday, Princeston Crawford became upset when he learned his girlfriend was giving rides home to her co-workers – and apparently became even more agitated when he realized she was giving a ride to a certain man.

Police say when Crawford went looking for his girlfriend and when he found her, he began ramming her car with his vehicle.

As she fled, he chased her for several minutes before losing her.

However, he knew where the man lived, and that Nichols Drive was the route, so he went and blocked Nichols Drive with his car so his girlfriend and her passenger couldn’t get through, and got out of his vehicle with a handgun.

When she saw Crawford, his girlfriend bailed out of her car, but her passenger slid across to the driver’s seat and tried to drive away. As he did, Crawford fired several shots into the car – one of which struck the victim in the arm.

After he realized he had been shot, the victim abandoned the car in the middle of Kennedy Lane and ran home.

A relative took the victim to an urgent care center for treatment, by the time police arrived, Crawford had left the scene, but in his haste to get away, he neglected to take his gun with him.

TTPD detectives now have obtained arrest warrants charging Crawford with aggravated assault and deadly conduct, and are currently searching for Crawford.

Anyone who has information on where Mr. Crawford might be is asked to call Texarkana Texas police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.