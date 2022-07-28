TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas, say they believe a rash of armed robberies of individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood over the last week were all committed by the same man.

Now, investigators are looking for tips that could help identify the gunman and lead to his arrest.

Police say the first armed robbery happened at 9:30 a.m. on July 20 to a worker who was sitting in his truck outside a house in the 3800 block of Pine Street when the suspect walked up to him with a gun and demanded his money.

The second armed robbery took place around 4:30 p.m. on July 26, when the suspect walked into a house where a painter was working in the 700 block of W. 39th. Again, he was armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s money.

The third happened little after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, when another worker was taking a break outside a house on which he was working in the 3800 block of Magnolia. Once again, the gunman walked up the victim.

In all three cases, TTPD says officers have been pretty close by when the calls came out but were unable to find the gunman.

“We think he probably lives or regularly visits somewhere close by,” TTPD said in a Facebook late Thursday afternoon. “He’s been on foot during each of the robberies.”

Police say the gunman is described as a light-skinned black male who is about 6 feet tall with a large build. At least one of the victims said that he had star tattoos under both eyes. Police are asking anyone who sees someone that matches this description walking in the Highland Park neighborhood to call 911 immediately, and anyone who thinks they might know who it is to call TTPD at 903-798-3116.