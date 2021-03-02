TTPD seeks whereabouts of suspect in $12K New Year’s Eve forged check caper

Right and left profile photos of David Carter who Texarkana Texas Police wish to visit with regarding a New Year’s Eve transaction at a local bank. (Photos courtesy of Texarkana Texas Police)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas Police Detective Warren Smith is wishing to visit with a man in connection with a forged $12,000 check cashed at a local bank on New Year’s Eve.

Apparently, however, the man, identified as David Carter, is not as interested in having a conversation with Smith, and seems to have dropped below radar since his alleged trip to the bank.

Working closely with the bank that cashed the check and pulling the offender’s photo from the bank’s surveillance video, Smith eventually was able to develop Carter as a suspect.

After learning Carter was on parole in Arkansas, Smith reached out to parole officers with the surveillance photo of the suspect, and they confirmed it was, indeed, the illusive Mr. Carter.

With that identification and some other evidence discovered during his investigation, Smith was able to get a felony arrest warrant for forgery for Carter.

Coincidentally, Carter has since stopped reporting to his parole officers, so they revoked his parole and also are looking for him.

Anyone who knows Carter’s whereabouts. or happens to see him turn up somewhere, is asked to call Texarkana Texas police at (903) 798-3116, or a call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.