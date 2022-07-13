TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County judge has ruled that 17-year-old Kevonte Collins will be tried as an adult on capital murder charges.

Collins is charged with a fatal shooting in December at the Oaks at Rosehill apartments that left an 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured.

Collins evaded police until he was captured in DeSoto, Texas, in May. After his arrest, he was held in a juvenile facility because he was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

The judge’s ruling means that Collins will stand trial as an adult for the charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Collin was booked into the Bowie County Jail Thursday afternoon on a bond of $1.3 million.