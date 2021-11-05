TTPD: Texarkana caretaker arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from elderly woman

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana woman is behind bars after police say she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman she was hired to care for.

Tiffani Barker, 36, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person after police say the family of 90-year-old woman noticed money missing from her bank account. After looking into it further, the family discovered that somebody was withdrawing large amounts of cash out of the woman’s account. The family also discovered someone had taken out a credit card in the elderly woman’s name and was using it for personal purchases.

The family investigated, and police say they were able to document over $17,000 in fraudulent transactions on the victim’s accounts over the course of just a couple of months.

Police say their investigators confirmed what the family found. Barker was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail on the felony charge, where she remains held on a $40,000 bond.