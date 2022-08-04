The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a suicide after attempting to serve a search warrant for a residence. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home.

According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks, where detectives were attempting to execute a search warrant in connection with a felony investigation.

Vaughn says the man walked out the back door and shot himself as the officers approached the home and tried to make contact with him. He died at the scene.

There was no one else inside the home at the time.

Vaughn says the police department is not currently releasing details regarding the nature of the investigation that brought the investigators to the home with the warrant.