TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police arrested three teens Friday morning accused of vandalizing an abandoned hotel registered as a historical site.

According to TTPD, a railroad worker in a nearby train yard called 911 to report seeing someone with flashlights inside the McCartney Hotel around 3:15 a.m. The caller also reported hearing crashing sounds over the train’s engine.

The caller told police that he walked closer to investigate on his own and saw three guys running away from the building.

Police arrived shortly after that and found the teens, covered in dust, about a block away from the hotel. They arrested a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and 17-year-old Titus Smith.

Police say they threw chairs, rocks, and other debris out of the 8th-floor windows, which also left several vehicles parked on the street below with windows and large dents.

All three teens are charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. The juveniles are in the juvenile detention center, and Smith is booked into the Bi-State Jail.