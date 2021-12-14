TTPD: Victims fatally shot Monday at Texarkana apartment complex identified

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The two men who died in Monday night’s shooting at an apartment complex in Texarkana have been identified.

Texarkana, Texas residents Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18, died in the triple shooting.

The third victim, 17, was initially taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where he is listed in critical condition.

At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area after receiving a 911 call from someone saying that he had just seen a man walking in the 1900 block of W. 13th Street who was bleeding from his mouth and nose.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he located the 17-year-old victim lying in the yard in front of one of the apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers then found Handy and Young inside the apartment. Both had been shot, and Handy was already dead. Young was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives continue to investigate the case, but a motive is not yet known nor has a suspect been identified at this point. If anyone has any information about these murders, they are asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.