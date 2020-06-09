Tuesday morning shooting leaves one man hospitalized; suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Tuesday morning shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood has left one man hospitalized, according to Shreveport Police.

SPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Jacob Street just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived at the home, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim first was taken to Willis Knighton North Hospital and then transferred to Ochsner’s LSU Health.

Police say the suspect, who is in custody, separated from his wife on Monday. He came back Tuesday morning with a horse to show his children.

While he was there, a male showed up and the two began arguing. The argument escalated and the suspect produced a gun and shot the male three times.

After the shooting, police say the suspect called 911 to report the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.