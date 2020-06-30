Two accused of stealing chain saw from vehicle at Natchitoches Walmart

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two people who allegedly stole a chain saw from a vehicle parked outside the Natchitoches Walmart.

The theft happened back on April 24 in the 900 block of Keyser Ave.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, surveillance video showed a white female remove a chain saw from the bed of a pick-up truck. The woman then got into a dark colored Ford Expedition that was driven by a white male.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Police Department

If you recognize these two people please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Alisha Roberson at (318) 357-3810.

You can also provide tips through the TipSubmit app. Send the tip by downloading the app to your smartphones or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to 274637 and put NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a tip by visiting http://www.tipsubmit.com/.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss