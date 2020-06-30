Two accused of stealing chain saw from vehicle at Natchitoches Walmart

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two people who allegedly stole a chain saw from a vehicle parked outside the Natchitoches Walmart.

The theft happened back on April 24 in the 900 block of Keyser Ave.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, surveillance video showed a white female remove a chain saw from the bed of a pick-up truck. The woman then got into a dark colored Ford Expedition that was driven by a white male.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Police Department

If you recognize these two people please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Alisha Roberson at (318) 357-3810.

You can also provide tips through the TipSubmit app. Send the tip by downloading the app to your smartphones or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to 274637 and put NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a tip by visiting http://www.tipsubmit.com/.

