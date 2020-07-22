Two accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly women in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A pair of suspects have been arrested after they allegedly stole nearly $50,000 from two elderly women in Texarkana.

Patricia Richardson and Rhonda Latham were booked into the Bi-State Jail last week for Exploitation of an Elderly Person.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Richardson was working as a part-time caregiver to two elderly women, a mother and daughter, and managed to steal almost $48,000 from their bank account in just three months.

TTPD detectives said Richardson, along with Latham, made several purchases, transfers, and ATM withdrawals that have now basically left the women broke.

Richardson remains behind bars with a $75,000 bond.

Latham was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $50,000 bond, but her parole officer just issued a parole violation warrant, so she’ll be headed back to jail soon.

Investigators believe that Richardson may have been handling the finances of at least one other elderly person in the area. If anyone else has trusted the finances and wellbeing of their elderly family members to Richardson, call TTPD at (903) 798-3116.

