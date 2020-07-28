Two accused of theft at Shreveport casino parking garage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men who are wanted in connection with a theft at a Shreveport casino.

The incident happened on June 29 in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed two men enter a parking garage and commit felony theft.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about the identities of these men is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-103476 with your tip.

