Two accused of using stolen credit card at Bossier City businesses

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize two people wanted for stealing a credit card and then using it at businesses in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, on Aug. 4 a man and a woman allegedly stole an elderly person’s credit card and used it at the Walmart Super Center in the 2500 block of Airline Dr. and the CVS in the 4800 block of Airline Dr.

The two people were described as Hispanic and middle-aged. The man was wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue shorts, and a blue/white ball cap. The woman was wearing a multicolored sundress and large sunglasses on her head.

Surveillance video showed the man and woman leaving the area and walking across the street from both businesses.

Anyone with information on their identities, who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.

