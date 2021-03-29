Two arrested and charged in shooting death of Vermilion Parish teen

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two arrests have been made in the drive-by shooting death of a Vermilion Parish teen, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kinnie Leshon Henderson, Jr., 24, and 21-year-old Lashylaja Marie Turner were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 19-year-old Ra’Zavian Brown.

The shootings happened just before 8 a.m. on March 7th, just outside of Abbeville. Abbeville police called the VPSO, who responded to the shootings. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where Brown later died.

One of the victims was able to tell sheriff’s deputies what happened, and after a three-week investigation, VPSO Violent Crimes Task Force investigators were able to obtain felony warrants Henderson, Jr. and Turner in connection with the death of 19-year-old Ra’Zavian Brown.

Monday afternoon, detectives located Henderson and following a foot chase, were able to take him into custody without incident; Turner, they said, was arrested nearby.

Henderson, Jr. and Turner were booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on charges of one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder. They are being held without bond.

Detectives say during Henderson’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and a weapon, adding to additional charges of possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a daycare.