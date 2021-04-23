Two arrested in Easter Sunday shooting that left Shreveport woman dead, search continues for 3rd suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people accused in the shooting death of a Shreveport woman on Easter Sunday have been arrested in Texas as the search continues for a third suspect.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit, on Wednesday 30-year-old Charles D. Combs and 31-year-old Andrea Mitchell were taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force in Fort Worth for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Jalecia Jennings. Detectives conducted interviews and both are awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

Combs allegedly shot Jennings in the parking lot of the Union Masonic Temple PHA in the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. back on April 4 during an argument.

Jennings was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where she died of her injuries.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people who they believe played a role in Jenning’s death. The following warrants were obtained:

Charles D. Combs – Second Degree Murder – No Bond

Charles D. Combs – Second Degree Battery – No Bond

Jasmine S. Fox – Second Degree Murder – No Bond

Andrea Mitchell – Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder – No Bond

Authorities are actively searching for 30-year-old Jasmine Fox. Anyone who knows where she may is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300, Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to Fox’s arrest.

This investigation is still ongoing.