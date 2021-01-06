Two arrested in murder of Oklahoma woman

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people accused in the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma woman now sit behind bars.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, two men were arrested for the shooting death of Stephanie Iglehart, of Idabel.

On Monday the Idabel Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI following a shooting at the Booker T. Washington Park.

Investigators believe 23-year-old William Wright went to the park with his girlfriend, Iglehart, to fight 25-year-old Jordan Bryant.

Iglehart and Bryant had been arguing on social media because she believed that he had stolen from her house.

During the altercation, Wright and Bryant began shooting at each other and Iglehart was wounded in the crossfire.

Iglehart was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Wright and Bryant were taken to the McCurtain Co. Jail where they are facing charges in connection with Iglehart’s death.

Those charges will be determined by the District Attorneys Office.