Two arrests made in boat heists in Bossier City neighborhood & hotel parking lot

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people have been arrested and charged in the theft of a boat stolen in a Bossier City neighborhood in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, along with an additional boat theft from a Bossier City hotel parking lot.

Cameron Jessup

Cameron Jessup and his estranged girlfriend, Sabrina Gibson, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the stolen boat from a home in Plantation Trace, along with a boat stolen from a parking lot at a Bossier City hotel located in the 2000 block of Gould Drive.

According to Bossier City Police, a suspect, later identified as Jessup, driving a light-colored older model GMC pickup truck, pulled up in the driveway at a home in the 5000 block of Belle Chase in the Plantation Trace subdivision in south Bossier, hitched the covered Ranger fishing boat to the back of his truck and drove away.

Inside his house, the owner of the boat happened to see the suspects as they were finishing hitching the boat to the truck and wisely did not confront them. Instead, he took video of their departure, sharing it with Bossier police, Bossier Crime Stoppers, his neighborhood’s Facebook page and with NBC6/FOX33.

BCPD property crimes investigators immediately began investigating the theft, and in addition to the homeowner’s video, were able to score some surveillance video that captured the culprits driving west over the Jimmie Davis Bridge around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

While investigating the south Bossier boat theft, police were notified of a second boat theft at the hotel.

Crime Stoppers tips enabled police to quickly identify Jessup, the vehicle he was driving and the location of one of the boats. Multiple criminal warrants were issued for Jessup’s arrest.

Sabrina Gibson

Tuesday, Jessup was stopped by Louisiana State Police in Webster Parish while driving the GMC pickup truck used in the Bossier City boat thefts. LSP Troopers then located a stolen camper in Jessup’s possession from Webster Parish.

Bossier detectives later interviewed and arrested Gibson in connection with the theft of the Bossier City boats.

While Jessup booked into jail in Webster Parish due to outstanding warrants there and Gibson was booked into Bossier Max.