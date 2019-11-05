Two Baton Rouge men arrested for Metairie murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Baton Rouge Police released mugshots of two men arrested in connection to a Metairie murder.

Investigators said 22-year-old Herman Raney and 20-year-old La’Shon Brown were arrested Monday afternoon.

Detectives said the duo admitted to arranging to buy a man’s car and meeting with him in the 5800 block of Airline Drive in Metairie. The three took the car on a test drive, during which the man was shot in the head.

Raney and Brown each blamed the other for the deadly shot. Detectives said they also admitted to dumping the victim’s remains in the 600 block of Linden Street where it was eventually found.

Both Raney and Brown are charged with first-degree murder and simple kidnapping. They are currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison awaiting transfer to Jefferson Parish.