Two behind bars after traffic stop leads to major drug/firearms charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Natchitoches men are behind bars after authorities spotted an open white plastic bag containing a black handgun and smelled marijuana during a traffic stop Friday in Natchitoches.

Both suspects, 20-year-old Reginald Thompson, 20, and 22-year-old Djonte Solitaire, were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on drug and other charges.

According to Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force official, on Friday, agents conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Impala in the 300 block of Hedges Street inside the city limits of Natchitoches.

During the traffic stop agents made contact with Thompson, the driver, and passenger, Solitaire, both residents of Natchitoches.

While advising the driver of the reason for traffic stop, agents saw the bag with the gun and secured it for safety. The was a Glock 20 10mm AUTO handgun with a loaded 22 round magazine.

Agents also located a clear plastic bag containing approximately 259 grams (9.1 ounces) of suspected Marijuana, a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance inside the white plastic bag. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 1 pint bottle of suspected Promethazine Syrup Plain and an additional loaded 10-round 10mm magazine.

After further investigation both subjects were placed under arrest and booked into the NPDC on the following charges:

Thompson

• Possession of Marijuana

• Illegal Possession of a Firearm with CDS

• Possession of a Legend Drug

•Turning Movements and Required Signals

Solitaire

• Possession of Marijuana

•Illegal Possession of a Firearm with CDS

• Possession of a Legend Drug