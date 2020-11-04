Two charged with attempted murder in Saturday shooting of Bossier teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two juveniles have been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the early Saturday afternoon shooting of a 16-year-old.

The two 17-year-olds were arrested Tuesday, after Bossier City Police detectives secured an arrest warrant for both of them. The victim on Wednesday remained in the hospital.

Shortly after noon Saturday BCPD officers and the Bossier Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive.

When BCPD and BCFD first responders arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot to the stomach. BCFD EMTs transported the victim to Ochsner’s LSU Health, while BCPD officers began their investigation.

In the course of their investigation, officers learned three male juveniles were walking in the area when a confrontation took place among them and the victim was shot; the other two juveniles fled the area.

The investigation was then turned over to detectives in the Juvenile Crimes Division, who after their investigation, secured warrants for the two 17-year-old suspects.

After their arrest, the two juveniles were arrested taken to the Ware Youth Center.

