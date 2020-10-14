Two injured following 2 separate shootings in Shreveport

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating two separate shootings that injured two people within a matter of hours on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois and Kennedy Dr.

A 23-year-old woman was shot during a domestic dispute with a man.

According to SPD, the two were fighting over a bag that contained a gun. The gun fell out of the bag, discharged and struck the woman.

The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Olive St.

According to SPD, a 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach area and thigh when he tried to break up a fight between two other people.

Detectives said SPD Chief Ben Raymond was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene of the shooting and used a belt trauma kit, also known as a quick clot gauze, to stop the man’s bleeding.

The man’s injuries are not considered to be non-life-threatening.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss