Two injured following 2 separate shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating two separate shootings that injured two people within a matter of hours on Wednesday.

The first shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois and Kennedy Dr.

A 23-year-old woman was shot during a domestic dispute with a man.

According to SPD, the two were fighting over a bag that contained a gun. The gun fell out of the bag, discharged and struck the woman.

The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Olive St.

According to SPD, a 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach area and thigh when he tried to break up a fight between two other people.

Detectives said SPD Chief Ben Raymond was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene of the shooting and used a belt trauma kit, also known as a quick clot gauze, to stop the man’s bleeding.

The man’s injuries are not considered to be non-life-threatening.

