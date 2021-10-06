Two wounded in early-afternoon shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Shreveport police are at a local apartment complex where two were injured in an early afternoon shooting.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call at The Sanctuary at Shreveport apartments in the 3700 block of Valley View Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, one in life-threatening condition, the other in non-life-threatening condition.

Police and Crime Scene investigators are at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, but preliminary information is that the victims, Black men believed to be in their 20s, were standing outside at the apartment complex when two males who were on foot opened fire on the victims and then fled the scene.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available in this developing story.