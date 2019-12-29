Two injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot Sunday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Shreveport.
Shreveport Police say a male and female were shot. The injuries to the male are considered life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
