Two injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot Sunday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police say a male and female were shot. The injuries to the male are considered life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital.

#BREAKING VIDEO: Two people were shot at a Red Roof Inn in Shreveport. One male and one female. Both were transported to Oschner Health.



The male victims injuries are deemed life threatening while the female victim’s is non-life threatening. pic.twitter.com/6u1WRdDUei — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) December 29, 2019

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

