Two juveniles in custody, one at large, after crashing stolen car into local church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have apprehended two juveniles and a third is still at large after the stolen car they were driving crashed into a local church Sunday afternoon.

It began around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon when three Black juveniles were driving stolen Toyota Camry sedan down Stonewall Street toward the 2300 block of Jewella Avenue when they spotted a Shreveport Police unit driving down Jewella.

Police believe when the driver saw the police car, he panicked and hit the gas rather than the brake, causing it to cross Jewella and crash into the front of New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist church, at 2332 Jewella Avenue.

When additional police arrived at the scene, they took two of the juveniles in custody, but a third was able to escape.

There was no one in the church at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries. However, the car is still lodged inside the vestibule of the church.

The stolen car’s owner was contacted and is at the scene now.

NBC6/FOX33 is at the scene and will bring details as they become available.