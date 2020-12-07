Two men arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing a man in late November.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on November 29, just after 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found 20-year old Tearence Washington lying in the road with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body, Washington later died.

After doing some investigating Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators found out that Washington was killed when the suspects were shooting up a residence in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue.

After getting some leads detectives issued arrest warrants for 20-year-old Jayron Kelly and 19-year-old Christian Gandy.

Both were charged with one count of second-degree murder. A 17-year-old juvenile is also being charged in connection with this homicide.

Investigators along with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Task Force were quickly able to arrest Jayron Kelly and Christian Gandy.

Both suspects were booked into the Shreveport City Jail with a bond of $500,000 on both Kelly and Gandy.