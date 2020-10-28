Two men caught on camera stealing at Shreveport Family Dollar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL.KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize two men who allegedly stole items from a Family Dollar in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Oct. 7 in the 2500 block of Hollywood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed two black males enter the store and took merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these two men is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-155811 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.