Two men caught on camera stealing from Shreveport Ulta

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two men accused of stealing items from the Ulta beauty store in south Shreveport.

The theft happened back July 14 in the 7400 block of Youree Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed two white males enter the business and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who can identify these men is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-111713 with your tip.

