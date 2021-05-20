Two men fatally shot at N. Shreveport apartment complex identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men who were fatally shot at a north Shreveport apartment complex Wednesday night have been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the men as 36-year-old Desmond Jackson and 21-year-old Deveuntae Patterson, both of Shreveport.

Jackson and Patterson were shot around 9:30 p.m. at the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market St.

Jackson was shot multiple times while standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot. Patterson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also struck by gunfire. Both men died at the scene.

Jackson and Patterson were positively identified through fingerprint comparison. Autopsies have been authorized for both men.

Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting.