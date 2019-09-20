Two men shot at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Shreveport.

Police say it happened at the La Tierra Villa Apartments in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Police believe the two men were shot in an attempted robbery. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

