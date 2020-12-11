Two more arrested in fatal shooting of Magnolia teen

Daejon Mitchell, 16, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Preston Apartments in Magnolia on Friday, Dec. 4.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Two more arrests have been made in connection with the slaying of a Magnolia teen last week at Preston Apartments.

According to Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew, 20-year-old Marquiese Porchia and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Stephens, were arrested late Thursday evening in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Daejon Mitchell on Friday, December 4. Both are charged with first-degree murder and are awaiting first appearances in court.

Details of their alleged involvement in the murders has not been released.

An El Dorado teen was arrested earlier this week in connection with the case. Kobe Leichmon, 16, is charged with first-degree murder. Police say Leighmon stole his father’s vehicle to drive to Magnolia, where he shot Mitchell in the chest in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Mitchell was taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Leichmon was picked up on a traffic stop in Camden the next day.