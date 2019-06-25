Two more arrested in Highland homicide

Anthony Baker, 25, and Brittany Carter, 23, are charged with second degree murder. Baker was also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

25-year-old Deverous Holden was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue on June 12. He later died at Oschner LSU Health.

Tamara Baker, 23, and Ledarron Carter, 25, were arrested the next day and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the case.

Now, two more arrests have been made as a result of a follow-up investigation in which police say 25-year-old Anthony Baker and 23-year-old Brittany Carter were found to be in possession of evidence connected to the crime.

Both were taken into custody Friday and charged with 2nd-degree murder. Baker was also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Ledarran Carter, 25

Tamara Baker, 23

