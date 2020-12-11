Two more Bossier City men charged in child porn investigation

Andrew Parks, 38, and Steven Green, 38, both of Bossier City, were arrested Thursday, Dec. 10 on child pornography charges as part of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Marshall’s Office. (Source: Louisiana Attorney General’s Office)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two more Bossier City men have been charged with pornography involving juveniles as part of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Marshall’s Office.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, 38-year-old Andrew Parks of Bossier City was arrested Thursday and charged with ten counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). Parks was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail and has since been released on bond.

Also arrested Thursday was 36-year-old Steven Green of Bossier City. The AG’s office says he is charged with two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles Over the Age of Thirteen (possession).

Parks was also booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail, where he remained in custody as of late Friday morning.

Ben Gibson, a Barksdale Airman who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in November, was also arrested earlier in the week as part of the joint investigation, along with 30-year-old Jared Kutz of Bossier City.

Gibson, 34, is charged with four counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). Kutz is charged with two counts of the same charge.

“These types of egregious crimes against children, which inflict lifelong damage to their victims, must not be tolerated in Louisiana,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement. “My office and I will continue doing all we legally can to find and apprehend child predators.”