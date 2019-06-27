Former BPCC comptroller and two others indicted for stealing more than $250,000

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – A former comptroller and two other people are indicted after stealing more than $250,000 from Bossier Parish Community College.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced a federal grand jury indicted 48-year-old Carol Bates, 27-year old Faith Alexander, and 34-year-old Marquise Perry Wednesday for wiring fraudulent refund checks.

According to the indictment, Bates used her position as the BPCC comptroller to access an internal computer system and send approximately $259,591.87 in refunds to Alexander, Perry and five others from 2013 to 2016.

Upon an investigation conducted by The U.S. Department of Education, The Office of Inspector General, and the Louisiana Office of State Inspector General they found the culprits were not qualified to receive the funds and were not even attending BPCC during the time the money was received.

In total, Bates caused 45 fraudulent refunds to be issued. Perry received seven refunds totaling $49,524.65 and Alexander received eight refunds totaling $45,482.65. The remaining 30 refunds were issued to five unnamed co-conspirators who, after receiving the money, transferred two-thirds or half of it to Bates.

All three were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition to the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Bates was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and Perry was charged with three counts of wire fraud.

If convicted, the defendants face 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution and a $250,000 fine for each count.

