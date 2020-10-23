Two people accused of stealing from Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two people who allegedly stole items from a Walmart in south Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Oct. 2 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, a surveillance video showed a white female and a white male enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify these two people is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-163341 with your tip.

