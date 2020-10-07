Two people in custody after shots fired in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are in custody after shots were fired this morning in a Shreveport neighborhood.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Shreveport police responded to shots fired call on Suntan St. near Dollarway and Gaywood Dr.

According to SPD, someone in a black Honda SUV pulled up outside of a home and started shooting. The two people inside the home came out and started shooting back. Those two people have been detained.

Investigators are also questioning neighbors and still determining if they’re looking for a black Honda SUV.

