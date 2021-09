SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured early Friday morning following a shooting in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, shortly before 1 a.m. a man and a woman were shot in the 1900 block of Perrin St. near Anna St. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are looking for a suspect in a red 4-door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.