DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down two people wanted on multiple drug charges in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 19-year-old Felix Coleman, of Logansport, and 26-year-old Juvanta C. Foster, of Mansfield.

Felix Coleman wanted on drug charges in DeSoto Parish

Coleman is facing the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule IV with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Improper Display of Temporary License Plate

Coleman is described as a black male, standing 6′ tall and weighing 241 lbs.

Juvanta Foster wanted on drug charges in DeSoto Parish

Foster is facing the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm or Dangerous Weapon in Conjunction with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Foster is described as a black male, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 125 lbs.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Coleman and Foster.

If you know where Coleman and Foster may be you can call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956, submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.