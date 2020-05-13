Two Shreveport men arrested, both accused of crimes involving juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 33-year-old Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday for indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says, Dustin Henderson, 33, of the 7100 block of Jeanette Lane, is accused of exposing himself and showing porn to three juvenile girls, ages 8, 10, and 11.

They say Henderson was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a warrant obtained by Cpl. Ray Saunders for three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

In an unrelated case, CPSO say Jared L. Hudnall Jr., of Crest Drive in Shreveport, was arrested for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Hudnall, 26, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

After investigation, it was determined the relationship started when the girl was 15. Hudnall turned himself in to authorities on May 5.

The case was investigated by Det. Jared Marshall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.