Two Shreveport men sentenced to prison on weapons, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport men were sentenced this week on weapons and drug charges.

Claiborne Wayne Williams, 51, was sentenced to 6 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearms charges.

Jamarion Deandre Young, 29, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

On Nov. 13, 2019, Shreveport Police executed a search warrant at a room Williams was staying in at the Royal Inn. When officers searched the room, they discovered several documents addressed to Williams, which were found near a revolver.

Williams has prior felony convictions for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Mississippi, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS in Caddo Parish. It is illegal for anyone convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm.

On Nov. 24, 2019 Shreveport Police observed a vehicle with no lights on traveling on Mansfield Rd. Officers pulled the car over and made contact with the driver identified as Young. Officers observed a pill bottle on the floorboard and asked Young to verify the pills were prescribed to him, which he could not. The pill bottle was retrieved and inside was suspected ecstasy pills.

Young was arrested and after being advised of his Miranda rights, stated there was no other contraband in the vehicle. However, officers found a black bag on the back seat which contained marijuana, small clear baggies, and a digital scale, as well as other small bags with marijuana. A loaded gun was also found under the seat which came back as stolen out of Oklahoma.

After a lab analysis, it was determined the ecstasy pills contained methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury indicted Young in Aug. 2020 and he pleaded guilty on Dec. 11, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime.

Young’s prior felony convictions are for:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance in Caddo Parish in 2009

Unauthorized use of a movable in Caddo Parish in 2011

Aggravated flight from an officer in Caddo Parish in 2013

Illegal use of a weapon in 2015