Two sought in brazen thefts of flat-screen TVs from N. Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying two men in connection with the brazen theft of several large flat-screen televisions from Walmart in north Shreveport.

CPSO has released surveillance video from the latest theft, which happened at the Walmart on Northport Blvd. September 21. The video shows two men entering the store at closing time and loading two 70-inch Vizio televisions and two 50-inch Vizio televisions onto a pallet. They wheeled the pallet to a side fire exit door and quickly loaded the TVs into a red SUV as the alarm sounded.

The men authorities are seeking to identify are dressed in the black t-shirt and orange t-shirt.

The sheriff’s office says similar thefts of electronics occurred at the same store in July and August. In at least one of the cases, a similar red SUV was involved.

Anyone who can help identify the men in this video is asked to contact Det. Chris Daniel at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.