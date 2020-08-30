Two St. Louis police officers shot, one critically

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NBC) – One St. Louis Metro Police officer is fighting for his life, while another is recovering after they were shot in the line of duty Saturday night.

According to Police Chief John Hayden, the officer in critical condition was shot in the head, while the other was shot in the leg.

It happened shortly after a couple was forced out of their home in the city’s South Grand neighborhood by an unknown gunman.

The couple said the armed man told them to put down their phones as they were calling police. The two then left the home.

One of the victims said he heard a gunshot, turned around and saw the officer “just lying there” and not moving.

That gunman is accused of shooting the two police officers and police say he barricaded himself in the couple’s home.

The suspect was taken into custody around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, 12 hours after the standoff started.

