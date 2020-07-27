Two-state manhunt for suspects in thwarted south Bossier ATM heist

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas are engaged in a full-on manhunt for three suspects who tried to steal an ATM from a south Bossier bank.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, Bossier City police responded to at attempted ATM burglary at Chase Bank in the 4300 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

In the course of their investigation, officers learned three suspects used a pick-up truck to pull an automated teller machine from its housing, leaving the ATM on the ground.

But the suspects were not able to gain access to the ATM and left empty handed, fleeing the scene in a black Jeep Liberty.

Officers received information regarding the suspect vehicle on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and initiated a vehicle stop. The driver of the Jeep, displaying the temporary tag number 58108W5, failed to pull over and accelerated, eluding police.

The officers pursued the vehicle onto I-20, with multiple law enforcement agencies from Louisiana and Texas on its tail, through Caddo Parish and on into Texas. However, so far, the suspects have not been apprehended.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.