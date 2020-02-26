Two suspects charged in separate sex crimes against juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two suspects are behind bars after information in an ongoing investigation led to their arrest on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon for sex crimes against underage children.

38-year-old, Trent Bryers, of the 9400 block of Blom Drive had allegedly been involved in a sexual relationship with a female victim under the age of 13.

According to Shreveport police, the relationship occurred over a long period of time and based on the investigation Bryers knew of the victims’ age at the time the crime occurred.

In a separate investigation, authorities learned 52-year-old, Gregory Anderson, of the 3000 block of Ivy Lane inappropriately touched a female victim, who at the time of the alleged crime, was 12 years old.

According to SPD the touching occurred repeatedly and lasted into the victim’s adult years.

Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims in both matters and are asking anyone with information related to the two arrestees to contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (318) 673-6983 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com

