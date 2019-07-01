Two teens arrested in Texarkana shooting, third suspect on the run

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teenagers are behind bars and a third teenager is on the run following a weekend shooting in Texarkana.

Investigators say 18-year-old Randall Green Jr., of Texarkana, Ark., and 19-year-old Donald Mitchell III, of Texarkana, Texas, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection this shooting.

Authorities are currently searching for a third suspect, 19-year-old Isaac Taylor, of Texarkana, Texas.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane.

So far, detectives have been able to determine that the victim went to the apartment to meet with someone.

Once the victim was there, an altercation took place that resulted in him being shot multiple times.

Witnesses described the three teens who were seen running away from the apartment.

Green was arrested after he later returned to the scene, and Mitchell surrendered to police on Sunday at the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center.

The victim was initially taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center by LifeNet EMS and later transferred to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

Green and Mitchell are being held in the Bi-State Jail, where their bond has been set at $100,000 each. A warrant for Aggravated Robbery has also been issued for Taylor.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.