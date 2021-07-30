Two toddlers found naked, covered in feces at Alabama truck stop

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – As the sun beat down Wednesday morning at the Love’s Truck Stop in Loxley, Alabama, a customer noticed two toddlers, a boy and a girl, walking by themselves around the very busy parking lot.

“There’s RVs, there are trailers, there’s construction equipment, boats going through that front parking lot constantly,” says Doug Phillips with Loxley Police. “They would never have seen a child that small run up underneath one of them.”

The children were naked, alone and Phillips says there was something else. “The children were covered quite intensely with feces.” He says it was in their hair, on their faces and appeared to have been there for days.

Inside a van parked in the front parking lot of the truck stop, a couple identified as their parents, 20-year-old Alex Busuioc and 19-year-old Larisa Suca, were found asleep, “while these kids were walking loose in the parking lot,” Phillips said.

Police believe the couple, who are from Romania, were returning to Tennessee from a beach vacation. They are now facing felony charges of torture and willful abuse of a child.

“Luckily somebody saw them and was able to call us so we were able to get the kids the help they needed,” Phillips said. “It goes without saying it’s a sickening incident to see a child in that condition.”

Investigators believe the van had been parked at Love’s for at least a couple of hours. They are unsure how the children were able to get out of the van.